Officials warning about fake cash being used at retailers across the country

(NBC) – As you start your holiday shopping, agents with the United States Secret Service are warning shoppers to keep a close eye on the cash they receive at retailers across the country.

Experts say some of the fake cash used in Hollywood movies is making its way into the real world and could end up in your hands.

Officials say the fraudulent cash might look real from a distance, but it only takes a few quick looks to realize that it is actually fake.

Experts say some of the money has already been passed off as genuine at retailers across the country.

As people prepare for one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, agents warn that the cash could easily be passed off as legitimate if you’re not paying close attention.

Experts warn that you should always be vigilant of your surroundings, especially during popular shopping events like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.