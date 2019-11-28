Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly starting grass fire

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma man has been taken into custody after he allegedly set a grass fire near Marietta.

Officials with the Love County Sheriff’s Office say they received a call about a man intentionally setting a fire near I-35.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, he spotted 32-year-old James Milberg and began pursuing him through a field.

He was quickly caught, and the fire was put out before it could cause any damage.

“Grass can turn into, of course, structure fires or [hurt] animals,” Marietta Fire Chief Dustin Michael told KXII. “It’s very frustrating when we have somebody that’s an arson(ist) that just likes to see the fire trucks go out or likes to see what damage they can cause.”