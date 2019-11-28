Oklahoma ranch giving history lesson with ‘Santas of the World Tour’

PAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – As families are celebrating Thanksgiving, a local museum is already preparing to transform for Christmas.

Organizers say the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will be beautifully decorated for Christmas beginning on Dec. 1.

In addition to enjoying the normal exhibits and decorations, guests are invited to the Holiday Open House on Dec. 14.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can take part in surrey rides and camel rides outside the museum, a children’s craft area, a silent auction fundraiser, hot cocoa and cookies.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 14, the ranch will host a ‘Santas of the World Tour’ in the mansion. Guests will be able to visit and take photographs of the Santas that are authentically dressed from their particular time period and country of origin.

Some of the Santas may include:

Black Peter (Holland, 1550)

Grandfather Frost (Russia, 1900)

Babushka (Russia, 1800)

Le Bafana (Italy, 1800)

Ophelia Noel (France, 1800)

Civil War Santa (United States, 1861)

Sinter Claus (The Netherlands, 1808)

Weihnachtsmann (Germany, 1800)

Tundra Santa (United States, 1840)

Tartan Santa (Nova Scotia, 1850s)

St. Nicholas (Turkey, 1100).

The tour is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (918) 762-2513.