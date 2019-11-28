Oklahoma school going above and beyond to help students thrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - On Thanksgiving Day, it is a good time to reflect on good things happening in our schools.

Students in Susan Kidwell's special education classroom at Angie Debo Elementary School love to learn.

She and her team of therapists provide stimulating academic exercises

to her students to help them flourish.

"We do inclusive therapy time in the classroom. The therapists come in every day of the week, we do occupational therapy and speech therapy. We have students who are visually impaired and who are hearing impaired, so we have all those therapists that are able to come in and help with us," Kidwell said.

School leaders say it is a rich and inclusive environment.

"We want our students included in everything we do. Ms. Kidwell's students join everything available to them and come to our school-wide assemblies. They're dancing on the front row. They get the awards that any other class would get," said Assistant Principal Jenny Williams.

Erik Brown's daughter is in Ms. Kidwell's class and he has been able to see how much she loves the class and is eager to learn.

"Kate, she doesn't speak but she's signing 'school' and she wants to come back.

And in the morning she's excited to be here," Brown said.

Just Kids Pediatrics, the sponsor of What's Right With Our Schools, is proud to recognize the wonderful program at Angie Debo Elementary School.

"This is a wonderful program at Angie Debo. The inclusion of these kiddos with exceptionalities is such a huge part of their development," said Amy McClendon.

"Angie Debo is an amazing place that allows our students to be a part of everything we do," Kidwell said.

