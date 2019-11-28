× Oklahoma senator filing ‘Defend The Guard Act’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator is filing legislation to make sure that members of the Oklahoma National Guard are not deployed needlessly.

Sen. Nathan Dahm announced that he is filing the “Defend The Guard Act” for this next legislative session.

Under the bill, the Oklahoma National Guard could not be deployed overseas unless Congress fulfilled the Constitutional requirements of declaring war.

Dahm says the Oklahoma National Guard has been stretched thin with multiple overseas deployments and views this as a way to stand up for servicemembers and their families.