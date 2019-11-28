Oklahoma woman helping community stay grateful this holiday with ‘thankful tree’

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma woman is working to make sure her community remembers the purpose of Thanksgiving.

For the past three years, Tracie Mordy has attached sticky notes to her tree in her yard and allowed neighbors to write what they are thankful for each year on those notes.

“The messages are so inspiring,” Mordy told KXII. “There are messages about being cancer-free. There’s a message on there about a family that has a sick child, that they get another year with their child.”

Neighbors say they often stop by the tree to read the messages.

“The first year, one person put on there they were thankful for their organ donor,” Mordy said. “That just really got to me. It just brings things into perspective, what Thanksgiving is really all about.”

Mordy, who lives near McLish Ave. and I St. in Ardmore, says the notes will be taken down on Sunday.