Pauls Valley man arrested for assaulting officers hours after bailing out for assaulting an officer

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – Two officers are recovering after they were injured arresting a man just out of jail for allegedly assaulting a different officer.

On Tuesday night, Pauls Valley police were called to a home after Juwuan Garza had allegedly broken in.

“They knew the subject, identified him as Juwuan Garza, said that Juwuan left the residence through the window once he was confronted,” said Asst. Chief Derrick Jolley.

Garza took off but a couple officers found him a few blocks away.

They ordered Garza to the ground and he initially complied, but when police said he resisted when they went to put him in handcuffs.

According to court documents, Garza pulled one of his hands away, and with both officers on top of him, stood up.

“One of the officers with full gear is probably topping 220lbs, one of them is probably topping close to 320,” Jolley said. “He just stood up with them like nothing.”

Garza even allegedly grabbed one of the officer’s batons but didn’t successfully take it.

Finally more officers arrived and were able to wrestle him into the car.

“Wound up injuring two of my officers,” Jolley said. “One with a broken ankle, one`s got an injured leg.”

The officers quickly learned, Garza had just bailed out of jail that morning for another alleged assault on an officer last week.

That one happened when Garza was caught allegedly trespassing at a business.

“While attempting to take him into custody for trespass, he resisted arrest, also grabbed a hold of one of the officers and was charged with assault and battery against an officer,” Jolley said.

It’s the latest in a growing list of run-ins with police for the young suspect since he became an adult.

“We’ve got 31 incident reports on file, 13 of those reports are arrest reports,” Jolley said. “If you put your hands on a an officer, you’re going to catch a felony charge.”

On Tuesday, Garza bonded out on a $10,000 bond. This time, the bond was increased to $150,000.