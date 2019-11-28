Shopping season begins: Breaking down some of the biggest Black Friday deals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Shopping for Black Friday isn’t what it used to be. In years past, many people would rush into department stores in the middle of the night to get the best deals on Black Friday.

Now, shoppers are avoiding the hassle by shopping online.

“I’m probably not going to Black Friday shop. I like to stay in my house on Black Friday,” Walmart customer Cheron Henry said.

And big box retailers are following suit.

“If you don’t like to do Black Friday shopping in stores, you can get the same great deals and you can beat the crowd and just get it sent to your house or pick it up in store,” Walmart Store Manager Michelle Kent said.

But for some, Black Friday shopping is a tradition.

Either way you cut it, there are some big deals.

Like the Sony PlayStation 4 that is $100 off and includes a controller and three games at Target, Best Buy and Walmart.

Televisions are some of the best deals, like a 55-inch Insignia 4K TV for $279.99, which was originally $429.99, and includes a free Echo Dot.

One of the hottest toys that Walmart is banking on is Frozen after Frozen 2 just came out in theaters.

“If you’re a big Frozen lover, we also have Olaf. He’s on sale for $15 this year and then Sven is $89,” Kent said.

And for the techy in your life, there are deals on Apple products like the Series 3 Apple Watch for $70 off at Walmart.

WalletHub looked at 8,000 deals from 29 of the biggest retailers in the U.S.

They found Stage stores are offering the biggest discounts. JCPenney came in at number four, averaging a 61% discount. Kohl’s came in fifth.

Deal or not, children will be expecting their favorite gifts under the tree.

“A Nintendo Switch,” Charles Henry said.

“Pie Face,” Five-year-old Layla said.

“She wants a unicorn and there’s a lot of Frozen stuff she wants..toys and dolls, a little chemistry set because I want her to get into science like I was,” Layla’s uncle, Michael Rivers, said.