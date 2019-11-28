Stranger credited with getting Oklahoma family from burning home

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Thanksgiving dinner was interrupted for a family in Moore who had no clue their home was on fire. However, a random stranger just happened to be driving by who quickly called 911 and got the family out of the house.

“Everybody was sitting around talking and cutting up and having a good time,” Randy Wooten said.

But seconds later, smoke and sirens flooded a street in Moore.

Neighbors sprung up from their dining room tables to see what the fuss was about on the holiday.

Randy Wooten was just next door when he came outside to see waves of thick gray smoke billowing from the roof of his neighbor’s home.

The fumes blanketed the corner of S.W. 32nd and Woodstock.

Firefighters with the Moore Fire Department were on the scene in minutes.

The family was sitting in the backyard and didn’t even know their home was on fire.

Thankfully, they all made it out safely.

But the real holiday miracle was a stranger in the right place at the right time who just happened to be driving by the home.

The Thanksgiving hero sprung into action, not only calling 911, but going the extra mile to bang on the family’s front door and yelling for them to get out of their burning home.

“It was lucky,” Wooten said.

But just as quick as the firefighters could put out the blaze, the stranger was gone.

“If they didn’t notice it, nobody would’ve noticed it,” Wooten said. “It probably would’ve got out of hand.”

Firefighters believe the blaze started in the attic and tackled the flames before they could spread.

However as of Thursday night, they were still trying to pinpoint exactly how it started.

Fortunately, officials with the Moore Fire Department tell News 4 it’s not a complete loss. However, because the fire was mostly inside the attic, the water damage to the home is pretty severe and will require substantial repairs.