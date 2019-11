OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Are you having a turkey emergency?

If you are a little overwhelmed this Thanksgiving, the experts are here to help.

Every year since 1981, Butterball has opened up its ‘Turkey Talkline.’

The toll-free hotline is fully staffed with experts who can answer all of your burning questions about preparing and cooking your Thanksgiving turkey.

If you have questions, call 1-800-BUTTERBALL.