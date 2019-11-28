Troopers identify innocent victims killed in wreck with high-speed chase suspect

YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – We’re learning more information about a crash that claimed the lives of two people on Wednesday.

A holiday for families to come together is not as bright following a deadly crash that claimed two lives just hours before Thanksgiving Day.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol tell News 4 that 23-year-old Tommy McClendon, Jr. stole a truck and led police on a high-speed chase along Norfolk Rd.

At some points during the chase, investigators say McClendon was going over 100 miles per hour.

As they reached Hwy 51 near Yale, McClendon failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a 2019 Honda Passport.

According to an accident report from OHP, two passengers in the Honda died at the scene from massive injuries. Officials identified the victims as 77-year-old Floyd Margason, Jr. and 28-year-old Shelayna Knott.

Investigators say an 18-year-old passenger in the stolen vehicle and the driver of the Honda were rushed to nearby hospitals in critical condition. A 4-year-old in the Honda was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities say McClendon ran from the wreckage and hid in the woods before he surrendered to police.

“Two people died as a result of this. We found the right person,” said Capt. Gary Vinson, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, investigators believe McClendon might have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.