2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

(CNN) — Here is a look at the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.

Predictions

April 4, 2019 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts a slightly below-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 13 named storms and five hurricanes.

May 23, 2019 – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts a near-normal 2019 hurricane season.

August 8, 2019 – NOAA forecasters release an update, saying that conditions are more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity as El Nino has ended.

2019 Atlantic Storm Names

Pronunciation Guide

Subtropical Storm Andrea

May 20, 2019 – Subtropical Storm Andrea forms.

May 21, 2019 – Andrea weakens into a subtropical depression.

Hurricane Barry

July 11, 2019 – The National Hurricane Center names a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Barry soon strengthens into a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. A hurricane warning is issued for the coast of Louisiana from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. A tropical storm warning is issued for the New Orleans area, with a storm surge warning from Intracoastal City to Biloxi.

July 13, 2019 – Barry strengthens into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches the Louisiana coast. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph during the morning. After making landfall near Intracoastal City during the afternoon, Barry weakens into a tropical storm with 70 mph winds.

Tropical Storm Chantal

August 20, 2019 – Tropical Storm Chantal forms in the north Atlantic.

August 21, 2019 – Weakens to a tropical depression.

August 23, 2019 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Dorian

August 24, 2019 – Tropical Storm Dorian forms east of the Lesser Antilles.

August 28, 2019 – Dorian becomes a hurricane.

August 30, 2019 – Dorian strengthens to a Category 3, then to a Category 4 hurricane.

September 1, 2019 – Dorian strengthens to a Category 5 hurricane and makes landfall in the Bahamas.

September 4, 2019 – Dorian begins moving north towards the continental United States as a Category 2 storm.

September 6, 2019 – Dorian makes landfall as a Category 1 storm over Cape Hatteras in North Carolina.

September 7, 2019 – Dorian makes landfall over Nova Scotia in Canada before weakening and moving out to sea.

September 12, 2019 – A spokesman for the Bahamas National Emergency Management Agency says that 1,300 people remain missing in the wake of the storm.

September 30, 2019 – The death toll in the Bahamas climbs to 56, according to a bulletin from the United Nations.

October 11, 2019 – The death toll in the Bahamas reaches 61, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Tropical Storm Erin

August 27, 2019 – Tropical Storm Erin forms in the Atlantic, 300 miles off the coast of North Carolina.

August 28, 2019 – Erin weakens to a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm Fernand

September 3, 2019 – A tropical depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Fernand off the coast of Mexico.

September 4, 2019 – Fernand makes landfall north of La Pesca in Mexico. The storm dissipates over the rugged terrain of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle

September 4, 2019 – Tropical Storm Gabrielle forms over the Atlantic Ocean.

September 6, 2019 – Gabrielle weakens into a post-tropical cyclone.

Hurricane Humberto

September 13, 2019 – A tropical depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Humberto about 130 miles southeast of the Bahamas.

September 14, 2019 – Humberto’s center passes just east of Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas. The storm is expected to move away from the northwestern Bahamas and head out to sea.

September 15, 2019 – Humberto becomes a hurricane about 785 miles west of Bermuda.

September 17, 2019 – Humberto strengthens into a Category 3 hurricane, with a hurricane warning issued for Bermuda.

September 19, 2019 – Humberto moves past Bermuda further into the Atlantic. The Category 3 storm’s 120 mph winds leave 80% of the island — more than 27,000 people — without power, a utility company on the island said. Later in the day, Humberto weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Imelda

September 17, 2019 – Tropical Storm Imelda forms near the Texas coast and makes landfall near Freeport, Texas. The storm weakens into a tropical depression but could produce up to a foot of rain, with higher amounts possible, as it moves towards Houston and Galveston.

September 19, 2019 – The remnants of Imelda cause dangerous flash flooding in southeastern Texas, prompting evacuations. Governor Greg Abbott declares a state of disaster in 13 Texas counties impacted by Imelda. The storm is on track to produce heavy rainfall across the Texas coast and in southwest Louisiana. There has been at least one storm-related death in Harris County, officials say.

Hurricane Jerry

September 18, 2019 – Tropical Storm Jerry forms approximately 960 miles from the Leeward Islands.

September 19, 2019 – Jerry strengthens into a hurricane. Tropical storm watches are issued for Barbuda, Anguilla and other islands.

September 21, 2019 – Jerry weakens into a tropical storm.

September 24, 2019 – Jerry continues weakening at sea.

Tropical Storm Karen

September 22, 2019 – Tropical Storm Karen forms east of the Windward Islands.

September 24, 2019 – The center of Karen passes near Puerto Rico, producing heavy rain.

September 25, 2019 – Karen moves away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The storm is expected to loop clockwise and potentially head back towards Florida and the Bahamas.

September 27, 2019 – Karen degenerates into a surface trough about 425 miles southeast of Bermuda.

Hurricane Lorenzo

September 23, 2019 – Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms about 255 miles south of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands.

September 25, 2019 – Lorenzo strengthens into a hurricane.

September 26, 2019 – Lorenzo becomes a Category 4 hurricane, churning in the eastern Atlantic Ocean about 1,620 miles south of the Azores.

September 28, 2019 – Lorenzo becomes a Category 5 storm before weakening significantly.

October 2, 2019 – Lorenzo rapidly passes the Azores as a post-tropical cyclone and weakens into an extratropical storm system expected to bring wind and rain to Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Tropical Storm Melissa

October 11, 2019 – A nor’easter southeast of New England becomes Subtropical Storm Melissa.

October 12, 2019 – Melissa transitions into a tropical storm, located about 305 miles southeast of Nantucket.

October 14, 2019 – Melissa dissipates into an extratropical storm and moves out to sea.

Tropical Storm Nestor

October 18, 2019 – Tropical Storm Nestor forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Warnings are issued for parts of coastal Louisiana, Alabama and Florida.

October 19, 2019 – After being downgraded to a post-tropical low pressure system, Nestor makes landfall on St. Vincent Island in Florida bringing high winds and heavy rain to parts of the Southeast.

Tropical Storm Olga

October 25, 2019 – Tropical Storm Olga forms in the Gulf of Mexico. Later in the day the storm is downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone.

October 26, 2019 – Olga causes power outages in New Orleans.

Hurricane Pablo

October 25, 2019 – Tropical Storm Pablo forms in Northeast Atlantic.

October 27, 2019 – Briefly strengthens into a hurricane, but later returns to tropical storm strength.

October 28, 2019 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Subtropical Storm Rebekah

October 30, 2019 – Subtropical Storm Rebekah forms about 745 miles west of the Azores.

November 1, 2019 – Rebekah becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Sebastien

November 19, 2019 – Tropical Storm Sebastien forms about 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands.

November 24, 2019 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.