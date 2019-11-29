× Bethany church hosting event to get community in the Christmas spirit

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local church in Bethany is hoping to get the community in the Christmas spirit.

Beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, Council Road Church in Bethany is hosting its annual Opening Night Christmas Celebration for the entire community.

Organizers say five of Oklahoma City’s favorite food trucks will be onsite at the Cube building, located directly north of the main campus.

Once you get something to eat, you can test your hand at a few yard games, visit the petting zoo, or sit by the fire pit and listen to a live band on an outdoor stage.

Families can also take part in the ride-along Christmas story and Christmas carols. Homemade baked goods, coffee, and hot chocolate will be available at the cafe in the Worship Center.

A photo booth will also be set up using a 1937 Ford pickup as the backdrop.

All activities are free and open to the public.

Attractions are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a concert and service to begin at 6:15 p.m.

Attractions will again be open from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.