KFOR interactive radar

Bloomberg hires top staffer from Harris’ 2020 campaign

Posted 8:41 pm, November 29, 2019, by

NEW YORK (KFOR) – Michael Bloomberg has hired a top staff member from a rival Democratic campaign for his nascent presidential bid.

His campaign spokespeople said Wednesday that Kelly Mehlenbacher has joined as deputy chief operating officer. She had been working for California Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign. She previously worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.

The Harris campaign did not respond to an emailed question about Mehlenbacher’s departure. It follows a recent staff shakeup that included layoffs amid a renewed focus on Iowa.

Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York City mayor, entered the race Sunday and has begun spending tens of millions of dollars on television ads.
The hire was first reported by Politico.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.