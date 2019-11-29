BREAKING: OKC police search for stolen car suspect who fled on foot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect who fled after they found him and another man in a stolen vehicle, Friday night.

The two men took off on foot in the area of North Rhode Island Avenue and East Madison Street at around 8:20 p.m. after police came upon the stolen vehicle.

Police were able to apprehend one of the men, but the other is still on the loose, according to an Oklahoma Police Department official.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of NE 23rd Street and MLK to capture the other suspect. Canines are being used in the search.

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.