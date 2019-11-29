× Cowboys Crush Rebels to Win NIT Season Tipoff

Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team closed the first half on an 18-1 run and blew out Mississippi 78-37 to win the championship game of the NIT Season Tipoff Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

OSU held the Rebels to just 26 percent field goal shooting and Ole Miss was just 1-for-20 from three-point range.

The Cowboys forced 20 turnovers in the game, and took control with their late first half run, and then just built on the lead in the second half.

Four OSU players scored in double figures with great balance among the five starters.

Cameron McGriff paced the Cowboys with 15 points, with Lindy Waters and Yor Anei adding 14 points apiece.

Anei had 9 rebounds and Waters 7.

Thomas Dziagwa had 11 points and hit three of OSU’s eight 3-pointers, while Isaac Likekele scored nine points.

Oklahoma State improves to 7-0 on the season.

The Cowboys next play Georgetown on Wednesday, December 4, at Gallagher-Iba Arena at 7:00 pm.

(photo courtesy @OSUMBB)