KFOR interactive radar

Game wardens searching for person who left cow elk immobilized

Posted 8:40 am, November 29, 2019, by

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Game wardens are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting and leaving a cow elk.

Game wardens say that a cow elk was shot on Camp Gruber sometime either in the late night of Nov. 27 or the early morning hours of Nov. 28.

Officials say they found the cow elk still alive but immobilized just north of Little Green Leaf Lake.

Investigators say she was shot in the rear end near the spine.

If you have any information about the crime, call Muskogee County Game Warden Josey Branch at (918) 625-4873.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.