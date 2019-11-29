Game wardens searching for person who left cow elk immobilized

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Game wardens are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for shooting and leaving a cow elk.

Game wardens say that a cow elk was shot on Camp Gruber sometime either in the late night of Nov. 27 or the early morning hours of Nov. 28.

Officials say they found the cow elk still alive but immobilized just north of Little Green Leaf Lake.

Investigators say she was shot in the rear end near the spine.

If you have any information about the crime, call Muskogee County Game Warden Josey Branch at (918) 625-4873.