Get the local deals and keep money in Oklahoma with Small Business Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Creative candles, wild nail art, and one-of-a-kind vintage scarves are what local businesses are all about.

“This is all hand-stitched in Oklahoma City. It’s all made right here,” Logan Filkins, owner of Chapter, said.

Logan Filkins and his business partner opened Chapter a month ago on Film Row. Not only is it locally owned, but almost everything inside is made by an Oklahoman.

When it comes to Small Business Saturday, Filkins says everything at Chapter will be 15% off.

Shopping small is a big deal nationwide. American Express started Small Business Saturday 10 years ago to give local shops more exposure during the holidays.

The Midtown District goes all out with about 60 eateries and shops offering discounts, including the Holiday Pop-Up Shops on 10th and Hudson.

A 2018 study by Amex says 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local business goes back into the local economy.

“Comparing that to national chains, there’s 14 cents for every dollar that stays in Oklahoma,” Rachael Gruntmeir, owner of The Black Scintilla, said.

The Black Scintilla owner Rachael Gruntmeir is bringing other local stores into her clothing boutique Saturday. Savory Spice Shop and Brown’s Bakery giving away items at a caffeine bar.

Service-oriented shops are also offering discounts like Manifest Nail and Makeup Studio on Film Row.

“People definitely buy those gifts. It’s a great time to just tell the person you love, ‘Here’s just some great pampering services,’” Ericka Ortiz, co-owner of Manifest, said.

Shopping local to keep money in the state and maybe even meet your next best friend.

“It’s a great reminder this one day a year how important it is to shop local and to have that sense of community and pride in your state because, let’s be honest, when you bring your friends in from out-of-town, especially for the holidays, you want to show them the cool local thing,” Gruntmeir said.

For a list of businesses in downtown OKC visit https://downtownokc.com/small-business-saturday/

And to see if a business near you is participating, click here.