Holidazzle offers free admission to Science Museum of Oklahoma for donated coats

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Looking for something to do with the kids on Friday?

Bring your family and friends to Science Museum of Oklahoma for Holidazzle, presented by Paycom.

For each coat donated today to Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter, you get a free entry to Science Museum of Oklahoma and a picture with Santa Claus.

Also, meet News 4’s Brent Skarky.

The fun kicks off Friday at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. Come on out and enjoy the festivities of Holidazzle at Science Museum of Oklahoma.