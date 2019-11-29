‘Illuminations’ returns to Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma residents will be able to see the holidays in a new light thanks to an illuminating experience in downtown Oklahoma City.

For the second year in a row, the Crystal Bridge Conservatory at Myriad Botanical Gardens will host ‘Illuminations.’

“The wonderful community response to our first Illuminations light show last year inspired us to create a new one for 2019,” said Maureen Heffernan, president and CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation. “Spaces inside the Crystal Bridge serve as a unique and dramatic backdrop to enable us to use lighting and music for maximum artistic and creative effects. We look forward to debuting this year’s Illuminations installation for our guests to experience and enjoy this holiday season.”

Organizers say the immersive light installation will encompass the entire bridge, which serves as a canvas for moving light choreographed to music.

This year’s show features swirling blue and gold images of the painting The Starry Night, by Vincent Van Gogh.

Guests will be able to see spinning hybycozo lamps, a lighted tunnel along the upper walkway of the bridge, and the Oculus Room.

‘Illuminations: Starry Starry Night’ is open Wednesday through Sunday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Organizers say there is also free entertainment scheduled for the following dates:

November 30 – Sugar Plum Fairy

December 1 – Nutcracker

December 8 – Elf on a Shelf

December 14 – Anna and Elsa

December 15 – Reindeer

December 20 – Platt College – Cookie Decorating

December 21 WINTER SOLSTICE – Hooplahoma and Elf Christian Pearson Trio performs for Winter Solstice, 6-8:30pm

December 22 – Mrs. Claus

December 28 – Meet Olaf

December 29 – Sugar Plum Fairy

January 1 – Snow Globe Ballerina.

The cost is $6 for members of the Myriad Botanical Gardens and $8 for nonmembers.