Metro man says thieves stole $3k worth from storage unit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A local man says thieves stole $3,000 worth of possessions from his storage unit on Sunnylane.

Jonathan Flippo says he made the discovery the day before Thanksgiving.

"I couldn't find my storage unit because I was looking for my lock. That's how I was visualizing. And I was like, 'Where is it?' I kept walking around. Well, it was right here. I opened it, and it was my unit, but the lock was on the ground and it was cut and my TV was gone, my other TV was gone, other TV was gone," he said.

At first he thought he was targeted, but later realized other units were hit.

"It was a downer. I was mad, I was like, 'It has to be somebody I know.' Why would they go straight to my unit, get my three TVs, all my DVDs? It's like three grand worth of stuff," he said. "We started walking around, lifting other doors, and they were full too, but there were no locks, and the locks were on the ground inside, so I wasn't the only one."

He says the storage company's cameras show a suspect going into the gated area on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. He believes the driver was talking to someone in the back seat and punching in different codes.

The storage company says they won't share any of the surveillance video until the investigation is over.