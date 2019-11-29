KFOR interactive radar

Multiple accidents reported in same area along I-44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three accidents caused major traffic delays for drivers heading home early on Friday morning.

Early Friday morning, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck and a pickup near I-44 and S.W. 119th St.

The crash caused the semi-truck to end up on its side, which blocked traffic as crews worked to clear the scene.

Officials say as a tow truck arrived on the scene for the first wreck, it was hit by drivers trying to avoid the crash.

In all, three vehicles including a USPS truck were involved in that accident.

At this point, no injuries have been reported.

A short time later, emergency crews were called to a crash involving at least one semi-truck and an Oklahoma City police officer near I-44 and S.W. 104th St.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area and find an alternate route due to the accidents.

