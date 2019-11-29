× Oklahoma Humane Society offering yule log video with puppies, kittens to donors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With Thanksgiving behind us, what could be better than curling up in front of a fire while listening to Christmas tunes?

Officials with the Oklahoma Humane Society say they have taken that calming scene and made it even better by adding rescue dogs and cats playing in front of the fireplace.

Organizers say the visual album, which is set to holiday songs by local musicians, can be streamed or downloaded with any donation to the Oklahoma Humane Society beginning on Nov. 29.

“We hope that people will enjoy incorporating the OK Humane Yule Log into their holiday traditions. It’s a great thing to have playing in the background at a party, while you’re wrapping presents, or when you just need a little holiday cheer. We are grateful for all the incredible local musicians who donated their talents for this project, and we hope the Yule Log helps raise funds for us to further our lifesaving work,” said Rachel Dewberry, OK Humane’s Special Events Manager.

The track list is as follows:

“Winter Spirits” by The Winter Spirits “Holiday Party” by Chelsey Cope “Kondo Christmas” by Husbands “Emmanuel Cometh” by Clayton Stroup “God Rest Ye, Merry Gentlemen” by Sophia Massad “Every Holiday” by Cavern Company “In the Bleak Midwinter” by Young Weather “Christmas Morning” by Saint Loretto “O Holy Night” by Westering “Cinnamon and Smoke” by Colin Nance “Winter Charm” by Alyse “Christmash!” by Triple Eight “Tinsel Baby” by The Winter Spirits “Deck the Halls” by Jamie Bramble, feat. Rachel Dewberry “Christmas Party Night” by Queen Sess, feat. Alpha 420 & Triple Eight “Christmas Winds” by Colin Nance.