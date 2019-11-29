Oklahoma nonprofit organizations reminding everyone of ‘Giving Tuesday’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Millions of Americans celebrated Thanksgiving with loved ones, and many headed to stores to snag the best deals on Black Friday.

In addition to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, nonprofits hope you remember them during this time of giving during 'Giving Tuesday.'

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, which will be held on Dec. 3 this year.

Organizers say it helps people and organizations transform their communities around the world by encouraging people to do good things around them.

Calm Waters, Oklahoma City's only grief center, is one of the organizations that will be participating in Giving Tuesday.

Organizers say that while you'll be spending money on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, that doesn't have to be the case for Giving Tuesday. Instead, you could donate to a cause with your time.