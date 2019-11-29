Oklahoma prosecutor hit by defendant after guilty verdict

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – Authorities say an Oklahoma prosecutor is recovering after being attacked in the courtroom by a defendant.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray was attacked moments after Dameon Leathers was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Leathers was sitting at a table just behind Gray when the guilty verdict was read. Just after the verdict was announced, Leathers lunged at Gray with a water pitcher.

“The first hit was in the top right-hand portion of my head,” Gray told KJRH. “And so I started turning my head to see what was going on. The second hit kind of hit me on the right-hand side of the head. By that point, I had at least turned a little bit so that I could see that it was him. And I think by that point, logically, it was occurring to me what was happening.”

Gray was not seriously injured and was able to finish his portion of the sentencing before going to the hospital.

“The problem here is, that in a room like this and a case like this, there’s loss on both sides,” Gray said. “And the tragedy of the work that I do is that there are no winners, there are simply losers. And here in the courtroom, we see that played out in a very real way.”

This is the second time a prosecutor has been hit with a water pitcher in the courtroom, so officials say the pitchers will no longer be allowed in courtrooms.