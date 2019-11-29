KFOR interactive radar

One killed, one injured in shooting at Oklahoma City hotel

Posted 7:18 am, November 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead and another was seriously injured after an early morning shooting at a hotel on Friday.

Shortly after midnight, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department rushed to the Hyatt Place, located near S.W. 15th and Meridian, following a reported shooting.

Investigators say a bail bondsman was able to track a fugitive to a room in the Hyatt, and a confrontation ensued.

During the fight, authorities say a man was shot in the head, and a woman was shot in the stomach. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but officials say the woman died from her injuries.

The bondsman was not injured.

So far, no other information has been released.

