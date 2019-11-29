KFOR interactive radar

Photo Gallery: Holidazzle brings fun exhibits, undeterred by gloomy weather

Posted 2:37 pm, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, November 29, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rainy and overcast weather didn’t dampen spirits at the Holidazzle Event presented by Paycom at Science Museum of Oklahoma.

This family fun event helps benefit Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter in partnership with The Salvation Army.

Visitors who donated a warm coat not only got into Science Museum of Oklahoma for free, they also got a picture with Santa Claus.

Families enjoyed interacting with the fascinating and fun exhibits, and News 4’s Brent Skarky was on hand to greet visitors and sign autographs.

“It was fun to see so many smiling faces coming to Holidazzle. It was a nice way to spend part of the day. It was both fun and educational,” Skarky said.

The Holidazzle Event is made possible each year by the generous support of Paycom, The Salvation Army and Oklahoma’s News 4.

Have a look at photos of the event featured below.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.