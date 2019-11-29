Photo Gallery: Holidazzle brings fun exhibits, undeterred by gloomy weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Rainy and overcast weather didn’t dampen spirits at the Holidazzle Event presented by Paycom at Science Museum of Oklahoma.

This family fun event helps benefit Brad Edwards’ Warmth 4 Winter in partnership with The Salvation Army.

Visitors who donated a warm coat not only got into Science Museum of Oklahoma for free, they also got a picture with Santa Claus.

Families enjoyed interacting with the fascinating and fun exhibits, and News 4’s Brent Skarky was on hand to greet visitors and sign autographs.

“It was fun to see so many smiling faces coming to Holidazzle. It was a nice way to spend part of the day. It was both fun and educational,” Skarky said.

The Holidazzle Event is made possible each year by the generous support of Paycom, The Salvation Army and Oklahoma’s News 4.

Have a look at photos of the event featured below.