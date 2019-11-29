Shoppes at Northpark hosting Santa Claus for special needs children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Children with special needs can often feel misunderstood or overwhelmed during holiday events, even when it comes to meeting Santa Claus.

Next week, the Shoppes at Northpark will host the Northwest Oklahoma City Rotary Club’s annual ‘Special Needs’ and ‘Signing Hearing Impaired’ Santa Claus.

The ‘Special Needs’ Santa Claus will be at the Shoppes at Northpark on Monday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while the ‘Signing Hearing Impaired’ Santa Claus will be there on Thursday, Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Both occasions are free and open to the public.

“The Shoppes at Northpark are honored to host these special Santa Claus appearances each holiday season,” said Kevyn Colburn, Vice President of Tom Morris Enterprises, the mall’s owner. “We are very grateful to the Northwest Oklahoma City Rotary Club for this longstanding tradition in our community, and Morris Enterprises is humbled to donate our property for this wonderful program. It is always a special annual event.”

Santa Claus’ regular visit to the Shoppes at Northpark will run from Friday, Nov. 29 through Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Hours are as follows:

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 through Dec. 12

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 15 through Dec. 19

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 and Dec. 23

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The Shoppes at Northpark is located at N.W. 122nd and N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City.