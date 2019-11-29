Update: Silver Alert for OKC woman with dementia canceled

Update: The Silver Alert issued for Doris Benson has been canceled. She was found safe, according to Oklahoma City law enforcement.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing Oklahoma City woman who has dementia and short-term memory loss.

Doris Benson, 88, has been missing since approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. She was last seen in the 1300 block of SW 113th Street.

“The person is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

Neither a physical description nor a clothing description was provided.

She was last seen driving a beige 1998 Toyota Camry with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CAG327.

If you see Benson or know of her whereabouts, call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.