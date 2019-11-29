Teen takes car for joyride in Guthrie; crashes vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) - Some residents in Guthrie woke up to flashing lights and no power on Friday morning.

Turns out the culprit was a teen, who had taken a car for an early morning joy ride.

It happened around 1:30 a.m., near Ash and Warner.

“I looked out the window and there were sparks flying off the electrical line and I thought the apartments were on fire,” said Cody Lewellyn, who heard the crash.

You can see in a video filmed by Lewellyn a vehicle laying upside down after hitting a power pole and knocking out electricity to nearby homes for hours.

“It was loud... a big old boom... and flashing sparks,” Lewellyn said. “There were two people who ran out there and took the two people out of the car.”

Police said it was a 14-year-old who was behind the wheel. He’d taken his parents' car out for a Thanksgiving joy rid. The crash even sent electrical wiring tumbling down.

“Right there you can see where it burnt the dirt. It actually burnt the dirt,” Lewellyn said.

Luckily no one was injured. Now a new pole is in place, with only broken glass serving as a reminder that things could have been a lot worse.

“He’s probably going to be grounded for a year,” Lewellyn said. “They learned their lesson. I bet they won’t do that again.”

Guthrie police say because the driver of that vehicle is a juvenile, they can’t release any more information, but said the driver is expected to be charged.