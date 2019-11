PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three men from Kansas ended up in hot water after allegedly catching too many fish on the day before Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 27, Oklahoma game wardens say three men from Kansas were cited for exceeding the limit on hybrid-striped bass. Also, the men failed to keep their fish on separately marked stringers below Kaw Dam.

Officials say the suspect had received warnings for unidentified stringers in the past.