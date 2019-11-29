Thunder Close Strong to Beat Pelicans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder closed the game on a 9-2 run and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 109-104 on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

In a game of runs, OKC led by as many as 16 points in the first half, and by nine at halftime, 62-53.

The Pelicans rallied to take the lead in the second half and led by as many as eight early in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder responded with a 13-1 run, then after both teams exchanged the lead four times, OKC finished the game with a 9-2 run, clinching the win with a dunk by Steven Adams with 15 seconds left.

Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Thunder's top two scorers both came off the bench.

Dennis Schroder led the Thunder with 25 points, and Abdel Nader had 19 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

OKC hit 13 three-pointers as a team, with Danilo Gallinari scoring 17 points and made three 3's.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 10 points.

The Thunder improved to 7-11 on the season and play the Pelicans again at New Orleans on Sunday at 4:00 pm.