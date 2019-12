Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A three-vehicle collision resulted in two people being rushed to a metro hospital, Saturday afternoon.

Police said three vehicles crashed into one another on Harrah Road, just north of Interstate 40.

The impact caused one of the vehicles to roll over.

The two people who were taken to the hospital are in stable condition, police said.

What caused the crash has not yet been revealed by police.