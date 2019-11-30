KFOR Bedlam Football Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma and Oklahoma State close the regular season Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium in an intriguing matchup featuring a pair of Heisman Trophy contenders.

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts and OSU running back Chuba Hubbard are both in the hunt for college football's most prestigious award, and both should be key factors in their team's success.

For Oklahoma, the Sooners need a win to keep alive their College Football Playoff hopes, while Oklahoma State is hoping for an upset win to earn a better bowl and give themselves a chance to have a 10-win season.

It's the 114th edition of the Bedlam rivalry, which began in 1904 in a memorable game in Guthrie in which Cottonwood Creek played an entertaining role in the outcome of the game.

The Sooners have won four in a row over the Cowboys and 14 of the last 16 meetings.

Brian Brinkley and Nate Feken preview the Bedlam Battle.