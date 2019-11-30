× Major pothole on Harrah Road causes problems, Oklahoma City addressing the issue

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A major pothole was causing frustrations for many drivers on Harrah Road between Southeast 74th and 59th near Newalla.

“We’re going to call it the Harrah Road monster, just be careful, it is dangerous,” Aryn Whitmoyer said.

Whitmoyer says she takes the road to work everyday, and the pothole damaged her tire.

“The pothole is at least I’d say four feet long, I don’t know what the depth is, and three to four feet wide, it’s ridiculous,” she said.

She says at least a dozen people had their tires blown out because of it.

“I have a giant knot on the side of my tire, people’s rims were bent out, one gentleman had his front and back passenger tire blown, like it was crazy,” she said.

Whitmoyer took to social media to warn others about the problem and says she tried calling different agencies from the Sheriff’s Office to the County Commissioner and describes it feeling like a wild goose chase.

News 4 was able to track down the public works director of Oklahoma City after a few phone calls. He says he didn’t know about the problem, but quickly sent out a crew to evaluate the problem and put up a barricade. He says repairs are expected to start next week.

If you run into a problem you can contact the city through their app called OKC Connect. Click here for more information.

You can also report issues through the Action Center here.