Millerton man dies from collision on Indian Nation Turnpike

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Millerton, Okla., man died in a crash on the Indian Nation Turnpike, Friday evening.

Charles Mack, 73, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, eight miles north of Hugo, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Mack was outside and behind the front driver side door of his 2004 Chevy pickup, when at approximately 6:20 p.m. a 2015 Chrysler 200 struck the pickup on its rear passenger side, causing the pickup to throw Mack into a ditch on the east side of the turnpike, according to the news release.

Neither Mack’s 49-year-old male passenger, nor the driver of the Chrysler 200 were injured, the news release states.