OK man cited for illegal deer possession after posting photo of deer head on Facebook

GARFIELD COUNTY (KFOR) – A picture of a deer head posted to Facebook led to a Garfield County man being cited by game wardens.

The man who posted a photo of a buck’s severed head was cited by Game Warden Blake Cottrill for Illegal Possession of Whitetail Deer, according to an Oklahoma Game Wardens news release posted on Facebook.

An investigation was launched after the photo was posted on the Oklahoma Hunting and Fishing Facebook page.

“The picture online was captioned with ‘Got one for the books,'” the news release states.

Game wardens learned that the man who posted the photo did not have a hunting license.

“When interviewed, the suspect denied killing the deer. In fact, he claimed that he ‘found’ the fresh kill while coyote hunting in Northern Logan County, and only grabbed the head,” the news release states.

Game wardens frequently encounter suspects who “find” deer or claim to pick them up along the highway, according to the news release.

Individuals in possession of illegally caught wild game are cited, especially if they don’t have a tag for the wildlife.

“Penalties are just under $1,000 plus restitution, which can be from $750-3,000 depending on species and size,” the news release states.

The Game Wardens’ Facebook news release concluded with the following message: “#PoachingDoesntPay.”