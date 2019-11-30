OKC Tree Lighting and other winter events to kick off holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Tree Lighting Festival and a couple other winter-themed events are happening today, Saturday, Nov. 30, to usher in the holiday season.

The OKC Tree Lighting Festival, presented by Sonic, will be from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Mayor David Holt and Santa will still be lighting the tree at 6:15 p.m., and attendees can expect to see the same performers and activities that were originally scheduled,” a Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership news release states.

The festival will be at Third Base Plaza at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 2 S. Mickey Mantle Drive, and is free and open to the public.

LifeShare WinterFest and Snow Tubing opens at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark today, as well, and continues until Dec. 22.

“Riding down the gigantic snow tubing slope is a thrill you won’t want to miss. From snow tubing to holiday movies on the video board, plus sparkling holiday lighting and décor, this will be a holiday highlight that your family will remember for years to come,” the Downtown in December website states.

Today also sees the start of Free Holiday Water Taxi Rides. The taxi rides will be in service Nov. 30 through Dec. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays.

“The tours will run on a continuous loop through Bricktown, turning around near the Residence Inn by Marriott (in Lower Bricktown), and returning to the loading dock. All of the canal’s holiday decorations will be visible on the tour,” the Downtown in December website states.

Each round trip takes an estimated 20-30 minutes.