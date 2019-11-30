× Sooners Lead Cowboys At Halftime of Bedlam

Oklahoma’s football team leads Oklahoma State 20-13 at halftime at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater on Saturday night.

Oklahoma took the opening kickoff and quickly marched 78 yards in four plays, with gains of 9 and 18 yards for Kennedy Brooks, a 23 -yard pass from Jalen Hurts to Nick Basquine, then Hurts sprinted 28 yards for a touchdown to put the Sooners up 7-0 with 13:14 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State matched the score on their opening possession, going 76 yards in eight plays.

Chuba Hubbard gained 22 yards on a run, then Dru Brown passed to Braydon Johnson for 33 yards, setting up a 3-yard touchdown run by Hubbard to tie the game at 7-7 with 9:02 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma moved the ball into Cowboy territory on the ensuing possession, but a third down pass into the end zone to CeeDee Lamb was broken up by Tre Sterling, and the Sooners settled for a 42-yard field goal by Gabe Brkic to regain the lead 10-7 with 3:00 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State had moved the ball into OU territory, but on a reception by Braydon Johnson, Brendan Radley-Hiles wrapped him up and Parnell Motley stripped the ball and recovered at the Sooners’ 44-yard line.

From there, Kennedy Brooks ran for 18 yards and Hurts passed to Lee Morris for a gain of 29 yards to the OSU 6.

Two plays later, the Sooners reached into their bag of tricks on the opening play of the second quarter, with a double reverse.

Lamb flipped the ball to Basquine, who threw to a wide open Hurts for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 17-7 Sooners with 14:54 to play in the second quarter.

It appeared Oklahoma had forced another turnover on the next OSU possession, when Parnell Motley intercepted Brown along the OSU sideline.

Officials reviewed it and ruled Motley had a foot out of bounds.

The Cowboys got a 43-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola to end the drive and cut OU’s lead to 17-10 with 9:40 to play in the second quarter.

The Sooners answered with another field goal, a 27-yarder from Brkic, set up by a 23-yard pass form Hurts to Lamb.

Oklahoma led 20-10 with 5:06 to play in the first half.

Oklahoma State used up the rest of the time in the half, and had to settle for a 25-yard field goal by Ammendola as the first half ended to make it 20-13 Sooners.

Hurt is 7-for-9 passing for 109 yards and has rushed 8 times for 46 yards.

Brown is 14-for-17 for 129 yards.

Brooks leads all rushers with 82 yards on 9 carries, while Chuba Hubbard has 79 yards on 16 carries.

OU has won four straight Bedlam games and 14 of the last 16.