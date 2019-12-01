Flash Point team talks thankfulness

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Each week, the Flash Point team tackles some of the biggest topics circulating in the Sooner State and beyond.

This week, Todd Lamb and Mike Turpen talk about what they’re thankful for this year with moderator Kevin Ogle.

Todd is thankful for:

Flashpoint Men and women in law enforcement Faith Rural Oklahoma Capitalism

Bonus: His family

Mike is thankful for:

Flashpoint Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum Tribal generosity in Oklahoma MAPS 4 Common ed., higher ed., career tech

Bonus: Reading to his granddaughter

