Over 2 lbs of meth recovered in Oklahoma, Texas investigation

COOKE COUNTY, Tex. (KFOR/KXII) – Officials with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office in Texas say several people were arrested after an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation that uncovered approximately 1103 grams (2.4 pounds) of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $110,300.

In October 2019, Cooke County deputies arrested several people in possession of approximately 10 grams of meth, a small quantity of marijuana, and a firearm.

Investigators with the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit then partnered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) to “dismantle an organized methamphetamine trafficking ring which was supplying a flow of methamphetamine into Cooke County and surrounding counties in southern Oklahoma.”

During this investigation, authorities in Cook County, Texas and Marshall County, Oklahoma made several more arrests after 2.4 pounds of meth along with packaging materials, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

Officials say more arrests are forthcoming.