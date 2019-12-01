Thunder Beat Pelicans Back-to-Back

The Oklahoma City Thunder had another strong finish and beat the New Orleans Pelicans for the second straight game, 107-104 on Sunday afternoon at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Thunder went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to erase a five-point deficit and earn their second road win of the season.

Down 94-89, OKC reeled off 12 straight points, with three baskets by Chris Paul, including a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 101-94 lead.

Paul had 16 points and 8 assists and was one of five Thunder players in double figures.

Danilo Gallinari led OKC with 23 points and hit four 3-pointers, including one to start the 12-0 run.

Steven Adams was a force early and had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched him with 17 points apiece.

The Thunder led by double digits in the first half and were up one at halftime.

OKC had a big edge at the free throw line, making 20 of 26, while the Pelicans were just 9-of-10.

New Orleans made 17 three-pointers, while the Thunder had 11.

OKC improved to 8-11 overall, 2-7 on the road.

The Thunder return home for two games this week, hosting Indiana Wednesday night at 7:00 pm, then Minnesota Friday at 7:00 pm.

