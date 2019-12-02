× 73-year-old man killed in crash after truck breaks down on turnpike

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash on the Indian Nation Turnpike has claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

On Friday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash along the Indian Nation Turnpike about eight miles north of Hugo.

According to an accident report, troopers say 73-year-old Charles Mack’s pickup truck was disabled in the northbound lane of the turnpike. He got out of the truck and was behind the front driver’s side door when his truck was hit by a 2015 Chrysler 200.

Mack was thrown into a ditch, where he was pronounced dead from head and internal injuries.