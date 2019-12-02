Are you in a flood zone? New flood risk maps available for Cleveland, Seminole counties

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Seminole and Cleveland counties are urging residents to check new flood risk maps.

This past spring, Oklahoma saw historic flooding across the state.

Now, there is new flood risk information available for residents and business owners in portions of Seminole and Cleveland counties. Officials say the new information could impact future flood insurance requirements.

Residents in Maud, Seminole, Bowlegs, and other unincorporated areas of Seminole County can appeal the map or make comments beginning on Dec. 17 until March 16.

For the city of Wewoka, those comments will be open Dec. 18.

Residents in Konawa can begin making comments on Dec. 19.

To view the new maps, click here.