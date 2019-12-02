Better Business Bureau offers 8 tips to protect your information this Cyber Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many people who are preparing to shop for Cyber Monday, experts are warning shoppers to be on the lookout for anything that looks out of the ordinary.

The Better Business Bureau is warning shoppers about scammers who are trying to get your hard-earned money this Cyber Monday.

The BBB says you should watch out for false advertising and keep a close eye on the web address on your browser. They warn that scammers will often create websites that are similar to legitimate ones.

Also, keep your anti-virus software up-to-date to protect against any viruses that might try to infect your computer.

Beware of false advertising : If a company is selling the hottest item at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is.

: If a company is selling the hottest item at a price that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Shop with trustworthy sellers on secure sites only : Be wary of businesses you aren’t familiar with, and make sure the web page is secure. Secure web addresses begin with https:// and not just http://.

: Be wary of businesses you aren’t familiar with, and make sure the web page is secure. Secure web addresses begin with https:// and not just http://. Keep your antivirus software up-to-date : This will help you avoid non-secure sites.

: This will help you avoid non-secure sites. Price check before you buy : Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading.

: Dozens of online retailers will claim they have the best price on an item, but their offers can be misleading. Take advantage of rewards and loyalty programs : Check your credit card rewards program for special point offers that could add up on Cyber Monday.

: Check your credit card rewards program for special point offers that could add up on Cyber Monday. Use your credit card : It may be easier to contest shady charges with your credit card company.

: It may be easier to contest shady charges with your credit card company. Understand reward policies : Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. Read the fine print before you buy.

: Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday offers. Read the fine print before you buy. Watch out for phishing scams: Busy schedules and increased purchases make it easier to miss and fall victim to a phishing scam. Look ut for unsolicited emails, texts, calls, or letters. These messages may claim you have a free gift waiting for you, but clicking a link can give scammers your personal information.

Last year, Americans spent over $7 billion on Cyber Monday.