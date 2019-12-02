Canadian County homeowners receive terrifying letter over Thanksgiving weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - A computer glitch had some Canadian County homeowners feeling like a turkey on Thanksgiving after receiving letters about their property taxes.

On Friday, thousands of homeowners got surprise letters in the mail saying they owe thousands in property taxes.

"Got this lovely letter from the Canadian county tax treasurer, 'bout had a heart attack," said Christy Newton, Mustang homeowner.

That letter said Newton owed over $2000 in property taxes.

"Two thousand and you are kinda like, 'uh what did I do?'" said Newton

Well, it turns out Newton didn’t do anything wrong. She doesn't owe the money to the county.

"I just really apologize to people for a weekend of panic attacks. I hope people didn’t totally freak too bad," said Carolyn Leck.

The Canadian County Treasurer says there was a computer glitch with Core Logic, a software company that handles thousands of homeowners' accounts in the county.

It led to those who usually pay their taxes as part of their mortgage payment in escrow getting a bill for an entire year's worth of property taxes.

"We printed a little over 11 thousand accounts that should not have gone out," said Leck.

11 thousand homes of the over 73 thousand homeowners in the county.

"There were quite a few people very distraught because well, 'I’ve got my receipts, I’ve paid my house payments, I’ve paid my escrow. They said I had this much.' That’s one of the lovely things about technology- we can’t control glitches, corrupt files," said Leck.

Core Logic tells the County the corrupted files have been fixed.

Leck tells News 4 to hold on to the piece of paper for your files, but also to call your mortgage company to make sure all payments are on track.