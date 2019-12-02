Clinton Police recover 1.3 pounds of meth, loaded firearms during traffic stop

Posted 5:20 pm, December 2, 2019, by

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Clinton Police Department arrested three people after recovering meth, marijuana, guns, and other paraphernalia during a routine traffic stop on November 30.

Officers O’Kelley and Perez conducted the stop near Glen Smith and Frisco Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Officers immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, but none of the passengers inside had a medical marijuana license.

During the stop, a loaded .38 caliber handgun and a loaded .45 caliber handgun were discovered in the driver/passenger area of the car.

Upon further investigation, the officers found about 5 grams of marijuana, a large plastic bag containing 1.03 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, a 12 gauge shotgun, and a quantity of cash- apparent proceeds from drug sales.

Sergio Martinez, 23 of Clinton, was charged with Operating a defective vehicle, Driving while license is suspended, Failure to comply with compulsory insurance law, Aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, Use of a firearm while committing a felony,  and Possession of a controlled substance.

Jesus Villegas, 20 of Clinton, was charged with Aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, Possession of firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of a firearm with altered ID during the commission of a felony, and Possession of a controlled substance.

Kaylee Turtle, 21 of Clinton was charged with Aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs, Use of a firearm while committing a felony, and Possession of a controlled substance.  She was also booked for outstanding arrest warrants in a different case.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.