Cooking with Kyle: Dauphinoise Potatoes Gratinee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is Chef Kyle’s recipe adaptation of the classic French Dauphinoise potato. It is a rich, hearty scalloped potato – perfect for holiday gatherings. Serves 8-10.

2.5 lbs potatoes (I prefer Idaho baking)

2 medium yellow onions, thinly sliced and chopped.

2 T minced fresh garlic (roughly 3 – 4 cloves)

1 t salt

2 t black pepper

3/4 t ground nutmeg

6-8 thin slices Swiss cheese (6-8oz. May be grated. May also use Gruyere, which is more authentic)

3 C (24 oz) heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Lightly grease a casserole dish with butter or pan spray.

Peel and thinly slice potatoes into uniform slices

Line bottom of casserole dish with sliced potatoes. Sprinkle salt, pepper, nutmeg and onion (1/3) over. Arrange sliced cheese on top. Cheese does not need to and should not overlap.

Repeat process again.

Place final (3rd) layer of potatoes on top,

Warm (May use microwave) cream and pour evenly over potato layers. Top with remaining 1/3 salt, pepper, nutmeg and onion.

Place casserole on a baking sheet. Place in center of preheated oven and bake for 80-90 minutes, or until potato is easily pierced with a fork.

Remove from oven. Loosely tent with foil. Allow to rest 15 minutes before serving.