Cowboys Play Waiting Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After Oklahoma State's 34-16 loss to Oklahoma in the Bedlam game last Saturday night, the Cowboys are now playing a different game, the waiting game.

OSU won't find out their bowl destination until this Sunday when the College Football Playoff picks and bowl games are announced.

It's also a waiting game for the next week for OSU running back Chuba Hubbard, to see if he's a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Hubbard also has a decision to make about returning to OSU to play next season or to declare for the NFL Draft.