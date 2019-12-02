× El Reno Mayor: Over 800 Oklahomans on the chopping block as Halliburton plans to close

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mayor of El Reno says over 800 people are expected to lose their jobs after Halliburton announced it will close its El Reno operation.

Mayor Matt White told News 4 he was notified Monday morning that 808 Halliburton employees would be laid off, effective immediately, as the company is closing its El Reno campus.

White said he learned the news from the coordinator of Oklahoma’s Workforce Services after they received a letter from the company about the layoffs.

Officials with Halliburton say they will not have information to provide until midday tomorrow.